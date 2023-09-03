Myles Rowe becomes first Black major American open-wheel racing champion

Having entered the USF Pro 2000 season-finale weekend with a 58-point lead and as many as 99 up for grabs, Myles Rowe sealed his first major American open-wheel championship Saturday at Portland International Raceway off his second podium in as many starts during the three-race weekend.

Rowe, who's won six times in 17 races with one to go Sunday to cap the year, becomes the first Black driver to win a major American open-wheel racing series. With the help of a $664,500 scholarship that awaits him, the 23-year-old Pabst Racing with Force Indy driver will in all likelihood advance to the Indy NXT series for 2024 with a shot at an IndyCar ride.

Myles Rowe celebrates after grabbing his first USF2000 victory of his rookie season Sunday at New Jersey Motorsports Park.

After a weekend where his closest challenger, Kiko Porto, carded 1st and 2nd-place finishes at Circuit of the Americas to Rowe's 4th- and 6th-place runs that shaved more than 20 points off his lead, Rowe needed to do his best and shadow his Brazilian challenger -- or avoid any disastrous finishes. His 2nd- and 3rd-place finishes did just that.

A year ago, Rowe entered the three-race Portland finale weekend with a more worrisome 23-point lead in the USF2000 title race but contact in the first two races (10th and 16th) left him with just a six-point edge with one race to go. Needing one of his seven 1st- or 2nd-place finishes to seal the deal in the final race of the weekend and season, Rowe could do no better than 5th, allowing then-3rd-place Michael d'Orlando to come from behind to take the race-win and a six-point championship victory.

Rowe received the chance to kick-start his dream of reaching the IndyCar series after years away from car racing with the start of Penske Entertainment Corp.'s Race for Equality and Change program, where the driver landed backing and support from an upstart Force Indy Team operated by Team Penske in the USF2000 championship. In Year 1 in 2021, Rowe often struggled but landed his first victory near the end of the year at New Jersey Motorsport Park, becoming the first Black driver to win in the series' history. He remained in the series for a second season but lost his Force Indy and Penske support for the start of 2022, piecemealing enough budget to start the first couple races of the year.

With back-to-back wins at St. Pete and Barber, Rowe regained Penske's support and parlayed the second shot into five wins that season and 10 total podiums that was good enough for his runner-up championship finish and a jump up to USF Pro 2000 for this season.

