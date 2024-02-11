Myles Rice joins Pac-12 Network after WSU claims second place in Pac-12

Washington State student-athlete Myles Rice followed-up with Pac-12 Network after the Cougars beat Oregon by a final score of 62-56 on Saturday, Feb. 10 in Eugene. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.