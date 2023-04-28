Myles Murphy wants to be ‘finishing piece’ of a Bengals Super Bowl win

Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick Myles Murphy has one mission — win a Super Bowl.

Speaking with reporters after the Bengals made him the 28th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Murphy said he wants to be the “finishing piece” of an equation that helps win a Lombardi Trophy.

“Coming from a winning organization and joining a winning organization that knows how to win, that knows the mentality that what it takes to win, that’s important. It’s great to join an organization like that,” Murphy said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “They have all the pieces to be a consistent Super Bowl contender, AFC Championship contender. I just want to be that finishing piece, that piece that pushes them over and past that ledge of being a consistent Super Bowl contender to being a Super Bowl winner every year.”

And what does the Clemson star say he brings on the field? He certainly vibes with what the coaches like, per Hobson: “Making the plays that people don’t think I’m going to make. Even when I’m all the way off the screen, just making those plays, running them down the field, sideline to sideline, going to get to the quarterback, going to stop the run, and be an all-around dominant player.”

During the Zac Taylor era, coaches and front office personnel have been very publicly specific about wanting captain players with experience in big programs and the right attitude to add to their own program.

Murphy certainly qualifies, clearly, which makes it easy to understand why the team ignored multiple trade-down offers so they could draft him.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire