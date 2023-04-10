Myles Murphy visited Jaguars today, will visit Bengals, Texans, Falcons

Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy visited the Jaguars on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Murphy also has visits scheduled with the Bengals, Texans and Falcons.

Murphy did not work out at the Scouting Combine after injuring his hamstring in pre-draft work. He also missed the school’s Pro Day but later worked out for interested scouts.

That workout might have solidified his spot as a first-rounder.

Murphy had 40 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and two passes defensed during his final season with the Tigers.

He totaled 11 sacks his first two collegiate seasons combined.

