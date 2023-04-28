Myles Murphy sends message to Bengals fans

The Cincinnati Bengals got a steal when they drafted Myles Murphy with the 28th pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

The Clemson football Twitter account posted a video of Murphy after he was drafted by the Bengals.

Murphy tells Cincinnati fans they’re getting to the AFC Championship and the Super Bowl, finishing the video with a “Who dey,” and putting on a Bengals hat.

Fans can expect Murphy to contribute to the team right away, and he seems ready to do so.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire