Myles Murphy named to Nagurski Trophy and Outland Trophy watch list

UNC defensive lineman Myles Murphy took a big step forward in his development with a big 2021 campaign for the Tar Heels. The Greensboro, North Carolina native started in all 13 games for the Tar Heels last season recording four sacks and landing on the All-ACC second team.

Going into this season, Murphy is a key piece to UNC’s defense and if he improves, the Tar Heels could have a stud in the middle of their defense. But ahead of upcoming season, Murphy is earning some preseason honors.

Murphy was named to the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Outland Trophy on Tuesday.

He was one of 85 players named to the Nagurski Trophy watch list, featuring some of the top defensive talent in college football. It’s awarded to the top defensive talent in college football for each season. Players will be added and dropped from the list as the year goes on.

The Outland Trophy recognizes returning interior defensive linemen as Murphy was one of 89 players named to the list. Like the Nagurski Trophy, players will be added and dropped from the list. The winner will be announced at the end of the season.

