Myles Murphy might get biggest chance yet with Sam Hubbard out

Cincinnati Bengals rookie pass-rusher Myles Murphy emerged recently with some notable playing time.

With Sam Hubbard officially out against the Houston Texans, the first-round pick is set to see even more opportunities.

Murphy, who played career-high snaps in the loss to Tennessee at the start of October (19 snaps), says he continues to adapt to the pro game well.

“The biggest change (from college to the NFL) is the in-game adjustments,” Murphy said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “It can happen during the play and that didn’t happen in college, but I’m getting used to it. The more I’m here, the comfortable I’m getting with play.”

Murphy was one of the big snap count takeaways from last week because he supplanted even Joseph Ossai in snaps during the win over the Bills.

Against the Texans, Murphy could see an even bigger role as he and backups like Cam Sample look to fill the void with Hubbard out.

