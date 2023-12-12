Myles Murphy departs North Carolina for NFL draft

On Monday, the North Carolina Tar Heels saw a handful of players leave for the 2024 NFL draft. As they get set for the upcoming Duke’s Mayo Bowl at the end of the month, Mack Brown and his staff are now getting a better feel for the roster for that game and next season.

One of the players that announced his departure was defensive lineman Myles Murphy. But he does intend on playing in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl as he stated in his announcement, a big bonus for the Tar Heels’ defensive line.

Murphy also playing in the bowl game gives him another chance to impress scouts for NFL teams.

Here is what Murphy said in a statement, via Inside Carolina:

“I am declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft and look forward to putting on that Carolina jersey one more time in the bowl game,” Murphy wrote in his announcement. “To all the Tar Heel fans that supported me along the way, I thank you and I promise I will represent Carolina for years to come. It’s been an honor.”

Murphy played four seasons at North Carolina, appearing in all 51 games during his career. That included 12 in his final year as a senior in 2023, recording 23 tackles and a sack.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire