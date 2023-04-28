Myles Murphy: 5 things to know about Cincinnati's NFL draft first-round pick from Clemson

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy

The Cincinnati Bengals had many options when the 28th pick of the first round in the 2023 NFL draft arrived Thursday night, and they couldn't pass up an opportunity to add an elite edge rusher in Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy.

Murphy told reporters he loved the city and the Bengals' coaches during his visit, and insisted that he just wants to play football.

Get to know the Bengals' new defensive weapon:

Murphy, defensive tackle DJ Reader and Bengals defensive-line coach Marion Hobby all have history at Clemson.

Murphy starred for the Tigers the past three seasons before entering the draft. Reader was a Clemson defensive tackle from 2012 to 2015, and was among those reacting positively to the Bengals' first-round pick via social media.

Hobby, Cincinnati's D-line coach since 2021, was Clemson's defensive ends coach in 2005 and the Tigers' co-defensive coordinator and defensive ends coach from 2011 to 2016 (which included Reader's four years there).

Murphy's Clemson D-line teammate, DT Bryan Bresee, was selected one pick after Murphy.

The New Orleans Saints took Bresee just moments after the Bengals selected Murphy. Both were part of a D-line run at the end of the first round. Five of the last six selections in Thursday night's draft were defensive linemen, with Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison being the lone exception.

Murphy visited Cincinnati ahead of the draft, and met with the Bengals a couple of times.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor explained that the team didn't expect Murphy to be available at No. 28. From The Enquirer's Kelsey Conway via Twitter:

Zac Taylor on why the Bengals took Myles Murphy: pic.twitter.com/81wy2I26zc — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) April 28, 2023

"You can never have enough D-linemen," Taylor added.

The 2022 first-team All-ACC selection had a 90.9 run defense grade since 2020, per Pro Football Focus, and some mock drafts had the edge rusher going in the top 10.

Murphy wasn't in the green room Thursday night in Kansas City, but …

The defensive end told reporters that he rented out an entire club, and had about 170 guests with him during the first round of the draft. He added that "the reaction was wild," per The Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith.

More from Goldsmith via Twitter:

Murphy: "I make the plays people don't think I'm going to make, even when I'm off the screen. I'm going to get to the quarterback and stop the run. I'm a complete all-around player."



He says he emulates Myles Garrett. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) April 28, 2023

The Bengals hadn't drafted a defensive lineman in the first round in 22 years.

With the fourth overall pick in the 2001 NFL draft, the Bengals selected Missouri defensive end Justin Smith. That's the last time they took a D-lineman in the opening round of the draft. It was several months before Myles Murphy was born.

Between 1991 and 1994, the Bengals drafted three defensive linemen in the first round, taking Colorado's Alfred Williams 18th in '91, Alabama's John Copeland at No. 5 in '93 and selecting Ohio State's Dan "Big Daddy" Wilkinson with the first overall pick in '94.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Myles Murphy: 5 things about Cincinnati's first-round draft pick