Myles Johnson is UCLA's 2021-22 male Tom Hansen Medal winner

Pursuing graduate degree in electrical engineering at UCLA after earning undergraduate degree in electrical and computer engineering at Rutgers, Myles Johnson is the Bruins' 2021-22 male Tom Hansen Medal winner. Johnson was a 2021-22 Pac-12 All-Defensive Team performer and established BLKdev, an initiative to inspire minority youths to participate in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

