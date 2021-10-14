Myles Jack won’t travel to London, out for Jaguars-Dolphins

The Jaguars will be without one of their key defensive pieces for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Jacksonville announced linebacker Myles Jack will not travel to London with the team and is out for Week Six.

Jack has been dealing with a back injury and did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

After playing nearly every snap for the first four weeks of the season, he played only 53 percent of Jacksonville’s defensive reps against Tennessee in Week Five.

Jack has recorded 36 total tackles with one tackle for loss in 2021.

The Jaguars will also leave newly signed offensive lineman Rashaad Coward stateside, as he missed Thursday’s practice with an ankle injury.

Elsewhere on the injury report, offensive lineman Ben Bartch (groin), cornerback Tyson Campbell (toe), defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle), and offensive lineman Tyler Shatley (groin) were all limited.

Linebacker Dakota Allen (shoulder) and edge rusher Lerentee McCray (hamstring) were both full.

