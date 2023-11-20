Myles Jack taking physical with Steelers, plans to sign to practice squad

Myles Jack and the Steelers are headed toward a reunion.

Jack retired while with the Eagles in the preseason, but he became a free agent when the Eagles waived him last week and a report indicated that he and the Steelers had mutual interest in a return to Pittsburgh.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jack is in Pittsburgh on Monday to take a physical. If all goes well, the plan is for him to sign to the Steelers practice squad.

Jack had 104 tackles in 15 games for the Steelers last season. His arrival would give the team some needed depth after losing Kwon Alexander and Cole Holcomb to injuries in recent weeks.