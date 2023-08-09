Myles Jack says he considered becoming an electrician before signing with Eagles

Myles Jack signed $79 million worth of contracts during his 10-year NFL career, with $43 million in guaranteed money earned since being a second-round pick of the Jaguars.

Money wasn’t a concern for Jack during the NFL offseason, but landing with a team or finding an exciting transition from football was at the top of his list of goals.

During his third training camp practice in Philadelphia, the former Pro Bowl linebacker admitted that he considered attending trade school to become an electrician before answering Howie Roseman’s call.

(Re: trade school — Jack signed a $57M contract with Jags. But: "I like to work. I couldn't sit at home. I've been blessed to make a lot of money. I could retire and sit at the house. …I want to be innovative. If a Zombie apocalypse came, I want to be able to build something.") https://t.co/R8F4YVVLeG — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 9, 2023

Jack took first-team snaps at Eagles practice hours after getting off the plane, and he’s a candidate to start at linebacker opposite Nakobe Dean.

Jack, 27, has played seven NFL seasons after the Jaguars drafted him out of UCLA.

He flourished despite the injury concerns coming out of college, playing 103 of 114 possible games with 95 career starts.

He played six seasons with Jacksonville and last season with Pittsburgh.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire