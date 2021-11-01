The Jaguars beat the Dolphins in London in Week Six and then had two weeks to prepare for their Week Eight trip to Seattle to face a Seahawks team riding a three-game losing streak while starting Geno Smith at quarterback.

On paper, things looked good for the Jags. On the field, things didn’t look nearly as good.

The Seahawks scored the first 24 points of the game and the Jaguars didn’t get on the scoreboard until the final two minutes of the game. Down 24-6, they opted not to go for two and then allowed Travis Homer to return an onside kick that wouldn’t have helped their chances of winning for a touchdown to cap the 31-7 loss. Linebacker Myles Jack didn’t mince words when he addressed the loss with the media.

“This is humiliating,” Jack said, via the team’s website. “It’s embarrassing and it’s not anything that anyone wants to be a part of. You know what I mean?”

Defensive end Josh Allen added “depressing” to the list of descriptions of the latest bad day for a Jaguars team that will now turn its attention toward hosting the Bills in Week Nine.

Myles Jack on loss to Seahawks: This is humiliating originally appeared on Pro Football Talk