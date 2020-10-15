Myles Jack, Josh Allen and CJ Henderson return to practice on a limited basis Wednesday

The Jacksonville Jaguars had six players who didn’t participate in practice Wednesday. None of those players were the defensive starters who missed Week 5’s game against the Houston Texans in Myles Jack (ankle), CJ Henderson (shoulder), and Josh Allen (knee). In fact, all three were limited, which could be a positive sign for a crucial game against the Detroit Lions.

Unfortunately, the Jags had several important players on the offensive side who weren’t able to participate including two of their top-4 receivers in DJ Chark Jr. (ankle) and Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring). Chark surfacing on the injury report isn’t surprising after he exited Sunday’s game in Houston late. He was seen howling to the sidelines in the fourth quarter and never returned back into the game.

As for Shenault, he initially surfaced on the injury report prior to the Jags’ Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a hamstring injury. He aggravated the injury afterward during the game in Cincinnati, but was able to play Week 5 against the Texans. That said, his situation is one that will be worth monitoring