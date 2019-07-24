Myles Jack feels Jaguars will “get it right” with Yannick Ngakoue

Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack will report to training camp on Wednesday and says he’s been ready to get back to work since a disappointing 2018 season came to an end.

Jack said on Tuesday that the Jaguars “are going to shock a lot of people this year” and following through on that prediction will be likelier if Yannick Ngakoue is pressuring quarterbacks off the edge. As of now, however, Ngakoue is not expected to join Jack and the other Jaguars at training camp as talks about a new contract have come to a halt.

Ngakoue has Jack’s support on that front and the linebacker said he believes the Jaguars will get something done.

“You would love to come into a team where everybody is paid, everybody is happy and everything is good, but we’re kind [of] at that time where it’s up for Yannick,″ Jack said, via Jacksonville.com. “His situation is dire. He’s a pass rusher, and he’s produced. He’s rightfully deserving, but I feel like the Jaguars will get it right. But I feel like once that ball gets snapped, everyone is going to be thinking football.”

There’s some time before that happens, which means there’s time for the Jaguars and Ngakoue to find a way to bridge their differences and prove Jack right before the season is underway.