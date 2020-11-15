Ridiculous Myles Jack flop vs. Packers doesn't fool anyone
Myles Jack wasn’t fooling anybody on Sunday.
The Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker saw a chance to pick up a 15-yard penalty against the Green Bay Packers, and he went for it. Jack tackled Packers running back Tyler Ervin on a first-down pass and laid on top of him after the play.
Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari stepped in to remove Jack from atop his teammate with a shove of the shoulders.
Jack responded like he’d been shot.
Good acting effort?
Myles Jack out here acting 😂😤 pic.twitter.com/NAngUXWVd1
— Roto Street Journal (RSJ) (@RotoStJournal) November 15, 2020
Jack’s acting effort was a clear attempt to elicit a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty.
The refs weren’t buying it. The Packers lined up for second and six on their next play en route to a touchdown. The only thing Jack accomplished was to earn the derision of social media and comparisons to European soccer floppers.
