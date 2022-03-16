Myles Jack is expected to sign with the Steelers

Linebacker Myles Jack was released by the Jaguars this week, but he has reportedly found a new place to play.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jack has agreed to a two-year deal with the Steelers. It’s a $16 million deal for Jack in Pittsburgh.

Jack was a 2016 second-round pick in Jacksonville and one of the highlights of his time with the team was a 45-42 playoff win over his new team after the 2017 season. The Jaguars would lose to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game the next week and things went south for the Jaguars from that point.

Jack remained a productive piece of their defense, however, and he’ll try to do the same for a Steelers team that got an underwhelming performance from Devin Bush last year. He and Joe Schobert remain on hand at linebacker, although the Steelers could see over $7 million in cap savings if they move on from Schobert this offseason.

