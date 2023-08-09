Myles Jack considered becoming an electrician or plumber before Eagles signed him

Myles Jack has made about $50 million in his NFL career, but when he was cut this offseason and he didn't immediately find a new team, he started thinking about a new career.

Jack, a linebacker who was cut by the Steelers in March and signed with the Eagles this week, said that during his few months without an NFL team, he began to think about what other work he could do. Not because he needs the money, but because he wants to do something productive at all times.

"I like to work. I couldn't sit at home. I've been blessed to make a lot of money. I could retire and sit at the house," Jack said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com.

But while Jack could afford to sit around the house and never work again, he wouldn't want to, and he was giving some thought to going to trade school to become an electrician or plumber because he likes to be useful.

"I want to be innovative. If a Zombie apocalypse came, I want to be able to build something," Jack said.

The early indications out of Eagles camp have been that Jack looks like he's going to be contributing this season, and so retirement will have to wait. But whenever Jack's career ends, he'll find something else to do.