Myles Jack acquisition forecasts release of LB Joe Schobert

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Allison Koehler
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
    Pittsburgh Steelers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Myles Jack
    Myles Jack
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joe Schobert
    Joe Schobert
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Well… it was (not) good while it lasted.

With the recent news the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing linebacker Myles Jack, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reports that the team will release linebacker Joe Schobert.

According to Over the Cap, the potential move would clear $7.834 million in cap space, though the Steelers would still be on the hook for $1.416 million in dead money. Schobert’s 2022 cap number is $9.722 million.

Schobert played in all 16 games logging 112 tackles (two for loss), one quarterback hit, a forced fumble and one interception.

List

Steelers 2022 free agency tracker

Recommended Stories