Myles Harper is the 2023 football MVP; Aaron Ramirez and Braden Cervello are offensive and defensive players of the year

A composite image shows (from left to right) The Desert Sun's picks for 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Braden Cervello of Xavier Prep, 2023 Most Valuable Player Myles Harper of Yucca Valley and 2023 Offensive Player of the Year Aaron Ramirez of Coachella Valley.

Back in September, the Yucca Valley High School football team took the field on a Thursday evening for a non-league game against Granite Hills.

Bill Johnson, Coachella Valley’s head football coach, thought it would be a good opportunity to scout the Trojans, his team’s league rival, so he made the hour drive to Yucca Valley.

The Trojans were overmatched in the game, and it did not help that multiple key players were out with injuries. But Johnson did not come away from the game without an impression.

Facing Yucca Valley senior Myles Harper, Johnson thought, was going to be a challenge.

“He was still battling, making every tackle, even when they were losing big,” Johnson remembers. “He never stopped going all-out.”

Harper, a star defensive player, eventually took over the starting running back position, filling in for injured all-league player Stephon Rogers. That coincided with the Trojans' surge in the second half of the season and winning 10 consecutive games leading into the Division 12 title game.

Harper did not start the season at running back, but he finished it there, rushing for a school single-season record 1,905 yards and 28 touchdowns to go with three receiving touchdowns, two kickoff returns for touchdowns and 162 tackles for the CIF Division 12 finalists.

For his play this season, Harper is The Desert Sun’s Most Valuable Player.

"Myles had an incredible season," Yucca Valley head coach Jeremy Johnson. "His play on offense and defense was a big reason for the season we had."

Coachella Valley’s Aaron Ramirez, a junior who rushed for a school-record 2,528 yards and 34 touchdowns to go with 37 receptions for 715 yards and six additional scores for the CIF Division 12 semifinalists, is The Desert Sun’s offensive player of the year.

Braden Cervello, a senior cornerback who finished the season tied for fifth in the state with nine interceptions for a Xavier Prep team that reached the CIF Division 10 semifinals, is The Desert Sun’s defensive player of the year.

Harper, who stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 175 pounds, took over as the Trojans’ starting running back on Oct. 6 versus Coachella Valley and rushed for 305 yards and four touchdowns. He topped 200 yards rushing in five of Yucca Valley’s final eight games, including three of four CIF playoff games. He scored 10 touchdowns and tallied 60 tackles in those four postseason games.

Against Cerritos in the Division 12 title game? Harper rushed for 201 yards and a touchdown as the Trojans only real offense, and racked up 16 tackles, including three for loss, on defense.

In the history of high school football in the Coachella Valley, 13 players have rushed for 1,900 yards in a single season. Harper is the only one to also record more than 100 tackles in the same season.

Ramirez is chasing records

The Coachella Valley running back, who stands 5-foot-6 and weighs around 155 pounds, was the ultimate offensive stat-stuffer this season.

Ramirez become just the third player in the history of the valley to record at least 2,500 rushing yards, joining Shadow Hills’ James Toland and La Quinta’s Chris Toribio, and just the fourth to score 34 rushing touchdowns in a season. Toland, Toribio and La Quinta’s Frederick Collins were the others.

Among that four, Ramirez was the most prolific as a receiver. Statistically, he was one of the five best receivers in the valley this season, even without receiver being his primary position.

Imagine what his numbers could have been had Coachella Valley’s season opener not been canceled due to lightning. Before that game was called in the first quarter, Xavier Prep head coach James Dockery had spent months strategizing how to stop Ramirez.

Ramirez, who ran for 1,873 yards in 2022, rushed for 267 yards and four touchdowns the following week against Palo Verde Valley, 259 yards and three touchdowns against Desert Hot Springs, and then 233 yards and four touchdowns against Banning.

But he wasn’t just dominating Desert Valley League teams. He ran for 391 yards and four touchdowns against South El Monte in the first round of the CIF playoffs, then went for 376 and four more touchdowns against Don Lugo, even with the Conquistadors obviously game planning to stop him.

Against Cerritos in the Division 12 semifinals, Ramirez ran for 173 yards and a touchdown, while catching a pass for another score against the Dons.

"This was obviously one of the best individual seasons in the history of high school football in the valley," Bill Johnson said. "There's no doubt."

Historically speaking, Ramirez has rushed for 4,920 yards and scored 74 rushing touchdowns during his high school career. Staggering numbers. Only Collins, who played at San Diego State, has more rushing yards (6,275) and rushing touchdowns (86) in a high school career among players in the history of the valley.

But Ramirez will be back next year in an attempt to break those records.

Cervello, no longer just a kicker

Before this season, Cervello had earned the reputation for having one of the best legs among high school football players in the valley. He started as a sophomore at Xavier Prep in a small role as the kicker and punter in 2021.

During his junior year, his role had grown to the offensive and defensive side of the ball. But his best ability was still kicking the ball. He averaged 39.3 yards per punt, with a long of 68 yards, and was 18 of 20 on point-after attempts.

A massive amount of work went into the offseason prior to his senior season, and it clearly paid off. Cervello not only set the school record for interceptions in a season — he did it while having his best season as a kicker, punter and receiver as part of group that fell just short of what would have been the school’s first CIF championship game appearance.

"He was one of our hardest working guys in the offseason," said Dockery, the Saints' coach. "And it paid off."

At 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds, Cervello made play after play for the Saints as they topped Rancho Christian for a huge non-league win, beat rival Palm Desert for the first time since 2016, held La Quinta to three points in the CIF playoffs and limited Kennedy a week later to just seven points.

In a win over Shadow Hills, Cervello intercepted a Knights pass at the goal line and raced 99 yards for a touchdown that destroyed any hopes of a Shadow Hills win and instead ignited a rout.

At the end of the season, Cervello was arguably at his best. He intercepted two passes and defensed two others on Oct. 20 against Palm Springs. Then, a week later in the regular season finale against Rancho Mirage, he intercepted a pass, stripped a ball and recovered it. In the CIF semifinals against West Covina, he intercepted another pass that helped keep the Saints in the game.

“I personally feel Braden was easily the defensive player of the year,” said Dockery, the Xavier Prep coach. “Braden was unreal.”

