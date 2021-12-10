Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin tested positive for COVID-19, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Because he is vaccinated, Gaskin has a chance to return for the Dolphins’ next game.

Miami, which is on its bye week, plays the Jets in Week 15.

Gaskin will have to test negative in back-to-back COVID-19 tests at least 24 hours apart to clear protocols.

The team announced Friday it has placed Gaskin on the COVID-19 reserve list.

In 13 games this season, Gaskin has 199 touches for 743 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Dolphins are thin at the position, having placed Patrick Laird on injured reserve with a knee injury earlier this week, and with Phillip Lindsay recovering from an ankle injury.

Salvon Ahmed is the only healthy running back on the team’s 53-player roster, though Duke Johnson and Gerrid Doaks are on the practice squad.

Myles Gaskin tests positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk