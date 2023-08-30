Myles Gaskin to sign with Vikings

Running back Myles Gaskin was released by the Dolphins on Tuesday and it didn't take him long to find a new place to play.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Gaskin has agreed to sign with the Vikings. Gaskin's deal will land him on the active roster in Minnesota once it is official.

Joining the Vikings will reunite Gaskin with Brian Flores. The Vikings defensive coordinator was Gaskin's head coach in Miami from 2019-2021.

The Vikings kept three running backs on their initial 53-man roster. Alexander Mattison is set to start with Kene Nwangnu and Ty Chandler also making it through cutdown day.

Gaskin played 34 games over his first three seasons in Miami, but only made four appearances last season. He has 361 carries for 1,355 yards and seven rushing touchdowns to go with 101 catches for 701 yards and six touchdowns through the air.