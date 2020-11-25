The Dolphins got a pair of players back on the practice field Wednesday.

Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that running back Myles Gaskin and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins were both taking part in practice. Gaskin was in a red non-contact jersey in his first day of work since being placed on injured reserve with a knee injury earlier this month. He can be activated at any point in the next 21 days.

Wilkins was on the reserve/COVID-19 list and has missed the last two games. His return to practice signals his activation from the reserve list and puts him on track to play against the Jets.

Deen also reports right guard Solomon Kindley missed practice with a foot injury.

Myles Gaskin, Christian Wilkins back at Dolphins practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk