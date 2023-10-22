Myles Gaskin among Rams inactives vs. Steelers

The Rams brought in a new slate of running backs this week, as Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers both are dealing with injuries. One of the notable veterans is not active for this week's matchup against the Steelers.

Myles Gaskin won't dress for Sunday's game in Los Angeles.

Royce Freeman and Darrell Henderson are expected to carry the load at running back for Los Angeles. Zach Evans is also active.

Outside linebacker Nick Hampton, defensive tackle Larrell Murchison, offensive lineman Zach Thomas, and offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr. are also inactive for L.A.

For Pittsburgh, Diontae Johnson is officially active after he came off of injured reserve.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph, cornerback Darius Rush, offensive tackle Dylan Cook, and defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko are inactive for Pittsburgh. Rudolph has been designated as the team’s emergency third quarterback.

