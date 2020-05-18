Myles Garrett's 'The Last Dance' tweet about sportsmanship had fans talking about the helmet incident

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett has some thoughts on sportsmanship. Upon seeing Utah Jazz forward Karl Malone shake hands with the Chicago Bulls after the 1998 NBA Finals, Garrett said Malone’s gesture was “sportsmanship at its finest.”

Karl Malone going into the bus after that last championship and saying congrats to MJ is sportsmanship at its finest. #LastDance — Myles Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) May 18, 2020

That’s a curious comment from Garrett, who was suspended the final six games of the season after hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet. Garrett, 24, was immediately ejected from the game due to unnecessary roughness and ... you guessed it ... unsportsmanlike conduct. He was reinstated in February.

Garrett said he only reacted in that manner because Rudolph used a racial slur. Rudolph, 24, denied that accusation.

Fans were quick to point out the helmet incident in response to Garrett’s tweet. One fan called it the “polar opposite” of sportsmanship. Garrett had to know he would get those types of responses when he sent the tweet.

If the NFL season goes off as planned, Garrett is expected to be back with the Browns for his fourth season. He’ll look to put last year’s suspension behind him once he’s able to get back on the field.

