Myles Garrett's best plays from 3.5-sack game Week 3
Watch the best plays from Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett's 3.5-sack game against the Tennessee Titans from Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Season.
This is not what the Browns had in mind when they signed Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal.
The Titans have a new kicker.
Amari Cooper's sideline catch could have resulted in a Browns touchdown if not for a wrong call by officials.
In a game that could have been theirs half a dozen different ways, the Vikings couldn't collect on a win against the Chargers.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Saints vs. Packers game.
Freeman said he didn't want to risk a penalty by running an 11th player onto the field.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bears vs. Chiefs game.
The Sun needed a complete team effort and solid game plan to take away all of the Liberty’s threats, particularly on the boards and beyond the arc.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
The 2023 Yankees were a "disaster" from top to bottom and will officially be watching from home in October.
Alan Williams abruptly resigned as the Bears’ defensive coordinator on Wednesday, just weeks into his second season with the franchise.
Follow all the late-game action from NFL Week 3 right here with Yahoo Sports.
Broncos defenders double-teamed Robbie Chosen while allowing Hill to run uncovered through the secondary.
Trout has played in just 82 games in 2023, and only one since July 4.
Colorado’s blowout loss at Oregon cost it a spot in the Associated Press Top 25.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers a full-scale breakdown of the Week 3 NFL action ahead.
Love's Lambeau field starting debut was a rousing success.
Williams couldn't put weight on his left knee after planting it awkwardly during a play.