Myles Garrett wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Congrats are in order for Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. On Wednesday, Garrett was named the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts against the Cowboys on Sunday. Garrett had two sacks of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, including a strip-sack — the third week in a row Garrett forced a turnover with a sack. He also added a TFL in the run game and led all pass rushers with eight total QB pressures in Week 4. The weekly honor is the first for Garrett in his four-year NFL career