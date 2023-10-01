Myles Garrett in walking boot, says he'll be ready after bye week

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett hurt his foot during Sunday's loss to the Ravens, but he doesn't think it will be a long-term issue.

Garrett, who recorded his 80th career sack on Sunday, was in a walking boot after the loss and was asked at a press conference if he thought that he'd be ready to play after the team's Week Five bye.

"I'll be ready," Garrett said.

The Browns will return to action against the 49ers and head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team also expects to have Deshaun Watson for that game after the quarterback missed Week Four with a shoulder injury.