Myles Garrett ‘on track’ to return for Week 13

The Browns could get a welcome boost this week with the return of standout defensive end Myles Garrett. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski indicated on Monday that Garrett could be activated as early as Wednesday from the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

Stefanski rattled through the injury and COVID updates at the onset of his Monday press conference, conducted via Zoom with the team facilities closed by NFL order.

“Myles is on track to be cleared on Wednesday,” Stefanski said.

Later in the press conference, Stefanski further addressed Garrett’s status.

“He’s trending that way,” Stefanski answered when asked if the star defensive end was passing all the required protocols and benchmarks to get activated later this week and in time to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

“We don’t want to win without him. We’ll do it, but he’s a good player, so we want him out there. The guys get a big boost when they see No. 95 out there with them. That’s based on how productive he’s been for us and all the game-changing plays he made for us throughout the season.”

Garrett won the AFC Defensive Player of the Month award for October. He’s been sorely missed in the last two games, even though the Browns have won against Philadelphia and Jacksonville.

