The Browns were missing a handful of defensive starters for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars and head coach Kevin Stefanski said that they are on track to get at least one of them back for their Week 13 game against the Titans.

Stefanski said that defensive end Myles Garrett should be cleared to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Garrett has missed the last two games after testing positive and the coach thinks his return would be a shot in the arm for the entire team.

“The guys get a big boost when they see No. 95 out there,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The news isn’t as promising for cornerback Denzel Ward. He missed the 27-25 win with a calf injury and Stefanski said he’s unlikely to be back on the field this week. Safety Ronnie Harrison is having tests on the shoulder injury that forced him out on Sunday, so they may be down a couple of defensive backs against Tennessee.

Myles Garrett on track to return Wednesday, Denzel Ward likely out this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk