Myles Garrett told he won’t get holding calls by NFL officials vs. Buccaneers

It is quite obvious to anyone who watches Cleveland Browns games that defensive end Myles Garrett gets held a ton. And yet, Garrett hardly ever gets calls in his favor as opposing offensive tackles blatantly tie him to the ground. Despite this, Garrett provided constant pressure in the face of Tom Brady, racking up 1.5 sacks against the Buccaneers. Speaking to the media today as well, Garrett stated that officials have told him the no-calls will continue because he still gets through them.

“You’re fighting through the hold, so we’re not going to call it.”

To get this straight, the NFL told one of the premier pass rushers that he is too good to get a holding call in his favor.

