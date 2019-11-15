Terrifying brawl erupts as Myles Garrett swings helmet and hits Mason Rudolph

The Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns game was ugly, in a football sense. Then it got truly ugly.

With eight seconds left in the Browns’ 21-7 win, a brawl broke out. There will likely be suspensions, and especially for Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

Garrett, a former No. 1 overall pick and one of the NFL’s best defensive players, will have a tough time living down his actions. At the end of a play he tackled Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, perhaps not knowing that Rudolph had already delivered the ball. Rudolph took exception to that. Garrett then ripped Rudolph’s helmet off his head, and when Rudolph came at Garrett, Garrett swung the helmet and hit Rudolph in the head with it.

“That’s one of the worst things I’ve seen on a professional sports field,” Fox announcer Joe Buck said.

Earlier this season Rudolph suffered a scary concussion. Thankfully he didn’t appear injured from the direct hit to the head with the helmet swung by the 272-pound Garrett.

“This is a multiple-game suspension right here,” Fox color analyst Troy Aikman said. “I hate that anyone even has to watch this. This is barbaric is what this is.”

Suspension coming for this. Guaranteed pic.twitter.com/saURgKlnBs — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 15, 2019

Browns DE Myles Garrett uses Mason Rudolph's helmet as a weapon to strike him over the head #PITvsCLE pic.twitter.com/dayFzHrt0l — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) November 15, 2019

Garrett was ejected, as was Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, who was kicking a Browns player as he was down, got a personal foul.

Garrett will hear from the league office about his actions. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sounded off on his teammate at the end of Fox’s broadcast.

Browns QB Baker Mayfield joined @ErinAndrews after tonight's game vs. the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/xPVUIpJjQY — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 15, 2019

“It’s inexcusable,” Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield told Fox’s Erin Andrews after the game. “I don’t care, rivalry or not. We can’t do that. ... It’s endangering the other team. It’s inexcusable. He knows that. I hope he does now. That’s tough. We’ll see.

“The reality is, he’s going to get suspended and we don’t know how long and that hurts our team. We can’t do that. We can’t continue to hurt this team. It’s inexcusable.”

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) was ejected and could be suspended for his role in a brawl Thursday night. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

