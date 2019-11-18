Myles Garrett’s suspension appeal set for Wednesday

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett learned that he’s been suspended through at least the end of the 2019 season last Friday and he’ll be appealing that suspension this week.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Garrett’s appeal will be held on Wednesday. It will be heard by former NFL wide receiver James Thrash, who was jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA to hear appeals of discipline for on-field actions, and Schefter adds that Garrett will travel to New York to make his case.

Garrett was suspended after being ejected from last Thursday night’s game against the Steelers. Garrett ripped off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph‘s helmet after Rudolph tried to do the same to him and then hit Rudolph in the head with it.

One of the issues expected to be part of Garrett’s hearing is the indefinite nature of the suspension. The current Collective Bargaining Agreement does not allow for such suspensions for on-field behavior, so Garrett will be looking for a finite number of games to be part of the resolution.

Thrash is also set to hear the appeal of Garrett’s teammate Larry Ogunjobi, who has been suspended for one game for his actions during the fight that broke out on Thursday. Derrick Brooks will hear Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey‘s appeal of his three-game ban.