Myles Garrett suspended indefinitely, Maurkice Pouncey and Larry Ogunjobi also suspended

The NFL had to act swiftly in its punishment of Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, after one of the ugliest moments in NFL history.

On Friday, NFL spokesman Michael Signora tweeted the league’s decision: Garrett has been suspended indefinitely, and at minimum for the remainder of the 2019 season, including the playoffs.

In addition, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey has been suspended for three games, and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has been suspended for one game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The players are suspended without pay.

Each franchise has been fined $250,000.

The NFL announcement says additional discipline could be coming. That could include at least a fine for Pittsburgh’s Mason Rudolph, who tried to take Garrett’s helmet off and kicked Garrett in the groin, intentionally or unintentionally.

Garrett “must meet with the commissioner’s office prior to a decision on his reinstatement,” the league announcement said. “He was also fined an additional amount. Garrett violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, as well as fighting, removing the helmet of an opponent and using the helmet as a weapon.”

Pouncey was suspended and also fined an additional amount for fighting, “including punching and kicking an opponent,” and Ogunjobi was also fined an additional amount for “unnecessary roughness, specifically for shoving an opposing player to the ground during an altercation.”

Garrett was the talk of the sporting world after he ripped Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet off and then hit him in the head with it during a brawl at the end of Thursday night’s game. Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was ejected for hitting Rudolph from behind. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was also ejected for punching and kicking Garrett.

Story continues

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

Garrett was the No. 1 overall pick of the NFL draft in 2017 and has developed into one of the NFL’s best defensive players. But the image of him swinging Rudolph’s helmet and hitting Rudolph in the head with it will follow Garrett for a long time.

Steelers not happy with Myles Garrett

Steelers players were angry after the game. Rudolph called Garrett’s actions “cowardly.” Center Maurkice Pouncey, who punched Garrett after he swung Rudolph’s helmet and then kicked Garrett when he was on the ground, called for Garrett to be suspended for the rest of the season.

"Absolutely. Absolutely. 100 percent. We'll see how serious the NFL is about its players,” Pouncey said.

Many Browns were critical of Garrett too. Quarterback Baker Mayfield called it “inexcusable.” Receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr., on NFL Network’s postgame set, both called the incident “ugly.”

"Of course that's not who we want to be at the end of the game,” Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said in his postgame news conference. “That's not who Myles wants to be. That's not who we're going to be."Under no circumstance do we want anything to do with anything like that. I'm embarrassed. Myles is embarrassed. It's not good. He understands what he did. He understands it's totally unacceptable, and we've got to get through it."

Garrett didn’t disagree with his coach.

“Absolutely. That is embarrassing,” Garrett said after the game. “What I did was foolish and I shouldn't have allowed myself to slip like that. That's out of character. But a situation like that where it's an emotional game, like Larry said, and I allowed myself to fall into those emotions with that last play and what happened."

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was ejected from a game against the Steelers. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

NFL has handed out long suspensions before

The NFL has given out long suspensions for on-field transgressions before, but it’s rare. Washington Redskins defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth was suspended five games in 2006 for stomping on the head of Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Andre Gurode. That was the longest suspension for an on-field incident until this year, when Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict was suspended for the remainder of the season for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle. The NFL gave Burfict the 12-game suspension not just for the hit but for repeat offenses.

Garrett had to fight the perception he was a dirty player after multiple penalties in Week 2 against the New York Jets, including one roughing the passer hit that broke Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian’s ankle. He was not suspended for that, however.

Garrett will have a hard time rehabilitating his image after what happened on Thursday night. He’s now a household name to even the most casual football fan, and not in the way he intended.

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab