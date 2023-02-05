Myles Garrett suffers dislocated toe at Pro Bowl Games

The Pro Bowl has been replaced by a flag football game and various physical challenges for players, but that doesn’t mean injuries will be prevented.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a dislocated toe at today’s Pro Bowl Games event.

The Browns confirmed to reporters that Garrett has a dislocated toe, but X-rays were negative.

Given that the season doesn’t start for seven months, there wouldn’t appear to be any reason for long-term concerns about Garrett. But his injury is a reminder that any time athletes are on a field running around, whether in a tackle football game, a flag football game or one of the other Pro Bowl festivities, injuries are possible.

The only way to guarantee an injury-free Pro Bowl would be to have no Pro Bowl at all.

