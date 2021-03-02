Myles Garrett shows off incredible athleticism with 58-inch box jump

There's a reason the Cleveland Browns selected Myles Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Few defensive linemen can move like he can.

Garrett showed off his ridiculous athleticism Tuesday, making a 58-inch box jump look easy.

It's not the first time Garrett's athletic ability has been showcased this offseason. In February, Garrett posted a video of his basketball skills. If Garrett ever decides to walk away from football, perhaps an NBA would give him a tryout.

None of this should come as a major surprise. Garrett is obviously a fantastic athlete. He wouldn't have been selected No. 1 overall in the draft if he was an average talent.

Still, it's fun to see Garrett show off his skills at another sport. There's a reason there are mixtapes of Allen Iverson's football highlights, people like seeing elite athleticism on display, regardless of sport. It's also fun to dream about an alternate universe where Iverson played in the NFL or Garrett was drafted as a "big guard," as he put it in his tweet.

Myles Garrett continues to dominate in NFL

The odds of that happening are pretty low. Garrett is pretty good at this football thing, and has proved it since entering the league. After a solid rookie season, Garrett has developed into one of the most feared pass rushers in the NFL. Over the past three seasons, he's averaged 11.8 sacks.

Another reason Garrett isn't leaving the NFL any time soon: He's got way too much to lose if he goes. Garrett signed a five-year, $125 million extension with the Browns in July. He's going to be a mainstay in the organization for years, and could have a shot at the Hall of Fame if he continues to produce at a high level.

Once his NFL career is over, perhaps Garrett will give another sport a shot. He might be too old to make that switch at that point, but how can you count Garrett out after seeing his skills on display?

