There wasn’t much to like about the Browns’ performance against the Patriots on Sunday, but they did see defensive end Myles Garrett set a franchise record.

Garrett had two sacks in the 38-15 loss and that moved him past Clay Matthews for the most sacks in team history since the stat became official in 1982. Garrett pulled off that feat despite aggravating the shoulder injury he suffered in a car accident late last month, but said after the game that he was “was playing today and I’ll be playing next week” when asked about how he’s feeling.

“Could be better,” Garrett said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I’ve been dealing with it since the accident, just trying to manage it and be in the best position to play come Sunday. And certain falls, tackles, stuff like that that’s going to aggravate it, make it worse. But at the end of the day I want to win, this whole team wants to win. I’m always going to put them first, as long as I can go out there and give my very best, I don’t care what’s ailing me, how bad I’m hurting or anything, I’m going to put my guys first and we’re going to go out there and play our best ball.”

Sunday’s loss dropped the Browns to 2-4 and anything Garrett can do to help them avoid a loss to the Ravens in Week Seven will be appreciated.

Myles Garrett: Shoulder could be better, but I’ll be playing next week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk