Myles Garrett sets the Browns single-season sack record and scores a TD in the process
Myles Garrett set a Browns defensive record and made it count on the scoreboard, too.
Garrett broke his tie with Reggie Camp for the Browns’ single-season sack record with a spectacular strip-sack of Ravens QB Tyler Huntley. Garrett’s 15th sack of the season topped Camp’s 14 back in 1984. The record-breaker came in Cleveland’s 13th game, while Camp needed 16.
Even better, Garrett scooped up the loose ball and scampered into the end zone for a Browns touchdown on the play. After a brief review that proved Garrett knocked the ball out before Huntley started his throwing motion, the Browns expanded the lead to 24-3 in the second quarter.
