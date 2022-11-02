Myles Garrett set the pass rush quickness standard in win over Bengals

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read

Anyone who watched Monday night’s triumphant Cleveland win over the Cincinnati Bengals knew how dominant Browns DE Myles Garrett looked. Thanks to Next Gen Stats, we have even more evidence of just how awesome Myles was on Halloween.

On his way to scaring up 1.5 sacks and six total pressures against Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Garrett proved nobody can generate pressure quicker than No. 95. Per Next Gen Stats, Garrett had the fastest initial pass rush success rate of any player in the NFL all season in the Browns victory. It builds upon a monster season for Garrett in terms of how fast he is off the line.

 

This is nothing new for Garrett, who also led the NFL in get-off speed last season as well. But he’s getting even quicker, as the Next Gen Stats notes laid out,

“This is even better than last season when Garrett’s average pass get-off was 0.76 seconds.”

 

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire

