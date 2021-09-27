Myles Garrett said Bears made it too easy for Browns to get after Justin Fields

Rookie Justin Fields made his first NFL start against the Browns, where Fields was introduced to the brutal reality of what it means to be a quarterback on the Bears.

Fields’ debut was ugly from start to finish. And while Fields wasn’t devoid of all blame, which included holding onto the ball for too long and missing some timing throws, most of it falls squarely on the shoulders of his head coach and offensive play caller Matt Nagy, who set Fields up to fail from the start.

Fields was sacked nine — that’s right, nine — times by the Browns, including 4.5 by Myles Garrett, who set a team record.

It was an absolute brutal offensive game from start to finish, the onus of which falls on Nagy, who is coming under fire Monday morning following his usage of Fields in his first NFL start.

If this statement from Garrett, via Mike Florio, isn’t an indictment on Nagy, then I don’t know what is.

“He told me that the Browns’ defense was surprised by the way that Justin Fields was used, or more accurately, the way he wasn’t used. They didn’t move him around, they didn’t get him out of the pocket, they didn’t roll him out, they didn’t take advantage of his mobility. It made it easier for the defensive lineman to get home, to get him onto the ground, and we saw Garrett do it 4.5 times, a team record.”

Whether it was Nick Foles being captured telling Andy Dalton on Sunday that “the offense isn’t working” or Garrett’s comments, it’s clear that Nagy just isn’t the right man for the job.

