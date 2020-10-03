Myles Garrett returning home in hopes of “making a name” for himself

Arlington Martin High School is nine miles from AT&T Stadium. That’s where Myles Garrett first made his name as a five-star recruit and the No. 2 overall player in the 2014 recruiting class.

He went to Texas A&M and became the No. 1 overall draft choice.

Garrett returns home for the first time as an NFL player, getting a fifth chance to play at Jerry World. He played at AT&T Stadium once in high school and three times against Arkansas while at A&M.

“It’s Cowboys Stadium,” Garrett said Friday. “You can make a name for yourself if you get a big win there. America’s Team. All eyes are on them almost every week, so we’ve gotta make sure to put on a big show.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has seen Garrett enough to know what the Browns defensive end could do to his team Sunday.

“The word with him is ‘he’s the best,'” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “And he came out that way, performed that way early in college, came out that way No. 1 draft pick, and he’s been true to form since he got into the NFL. The greatest compliment you can have is to have a [team] adjust their game plan for a player of that caliber. And he’s that kind of player.”

The Cowboys won’t have starting right tackle La'el Collins, who remains on injured reserve. Undrafted rookie Terence Steele has started for Collins. They hope All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith can return this week, though he is questionable with a stinger.

Garrett has three sacks this season, giving him 13 sacks in 13 games since the start of 2019. Cowboys pass rusher Aldon Smith leads the league with four sacks.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has taken six sacks this season.

“Other than it being a Dallas game and me being able to go back home, I do not give it more importance than this: They are a good team and we are a good team, and we have to settle this,” Garrett said. “That is how it is every week. I will be able to have more family and friends there because of being back home, and I get to play the Cowboys and have seen them on Thanksgiving growing up for years, but at the end of the day, they are just somebody in the way at this point. We have to get a win. Someone’s record has to change.”

Myles Garrett returning home in hopes of “making a name” for himself originally appeared on Pro Football Talk