Myles Garrett to return to Browns practice, four others will not practice Thursday

The Cleveland Browns are hoping for nothing but positive news on both the injury and COVID-19 fronts ramping up to Monday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thursday, Kevin Stefanski announced that CB Greg Newsome II had cleared concussion protocols but remained on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Stefanski also reported that DE Myles Garrett would return to practice on Thursday.

Garrett hurt his groin late in the team’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and was unable to practice before the Green Bay Packers game. In Saturday’s loss, the edge rusher looked like a shell of himself due to the injury.

With Garrett able to return to practice and Jadeveon Clowney cleared from the COVID list, Cleveland’s defensive line could return to its previous formidable status despite Takk McKinley’s season-ending Achilles injury.

The team announced that the following players will not participate in practice Thursday:

CB Troy Hill (knee)

RB Kareem Hunt (ankle)

DT Malik Jackson (knee)

S John Johnson III (hamstring)

With the Steelers holding on to slim hopes of a playoff run themselves and likely sending Ben Roethlisberger off in his last game at home, the Browns have a tough task ahead of them on Monday Night.

A win, coupled with a loss by Cincinnati and Baltimore, could put Cleveland in the driver’s seat for the AFC North crown. A somewhat healthy Garrett could be key to that happening.