Myles Garrett restructures contract to help Cleveland Browns open up more salary cap room

The Browns have yet again opened up cap space this season by restructuring the contract of one of their best players.

First it was All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio late last week. Now, a league source confirmed to the Beacon Journal that the team and All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett have also restructured his deal.

ESPN's Field Yates was the first to report.

Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett gestures to fans during an NFL football camp, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The restructuring frees up $12.868 million in cap space for the upcoming season. Bitonio's restructuring freed up nearly $7.9 million in cap room.

The Browns now have close to $34 million in cap space for this season. According to Yates, it's the most in the NFL.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Myles Garrett restructures contract to help Browns open up cap room