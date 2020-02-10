Myles Garrett reportedly meets with Roger Goodell, could be close to reinstatement

Myles Garrett met with commissioner Roger Goodell and fellow NFL league representatives about potential reinstatement on Monday morning, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer first reported.

The defensive end was suspended indefinitely on Nov. 15, 2019, after he swung at and hit Mason Rudolph in the head with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback’s own helmet. It was the harshest penalty handed down by the league. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended for three games, and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was handed one game.

There is no timetable set for Garrett’s reinstatement though it could be soon now that the sides have met, per reports by Cabot and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Garrett hasn’t been in the public eye much since the incident. He volunteered at a Feed the Need event around Thanksgiving and has worked out in the weight room, per Cabot. He posted on Instagram three days ago, “Time to get to work.”

The Browns offseason program begins April 6 under first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski, though it is voluntary. Garrett was having a career year in his third season in the league with 10 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in 10 games before the brawl. He was in the conversation for defensive player of the year.

After injuries his rookie year, Garrett finished 2018 with 13.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 29 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles.

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett reportedly met with NFL officials on his reinstatement. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

