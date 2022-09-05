Browns defensive end Myles Garrett did not practice on Monday, but his availability for Sunday’s opener against the Panthers doesn’t look like a concern.

Garrett missed the team’s final day of practice last week in order to deal with a personal matter and remained out on Monday for the same reason. Garrett previously missed time this summer for the same reason and reports indicated he was away from the team in order to be with an ill family member.

It looks like this will be the last missed practice of the week, however. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Garrett is expected back at the team’s facility later on Monday and showed no worry about Garrett being in the lineup this weekend.

That’s good news for the Browns and it will be bad news for Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield if the remade Panthers offensive line can’t handle his former teammate.

Myles Garrett remains out of practice, but is expected back at Browns facility Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk