Myles Garrett reinstated by NFL, rejoins Browns’ active roster

Nearly three months after he was suspended indefinitely for ripping Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet off and hitting him in the head with it, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was reinstated by the NFL, the team announced Wednesday.

ESPN reported that Garrett met with commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday, a conversation that ultimately led to his reinstatement. Garrett missed the final six games of the 2019 season but will go into 2020 with the opportunity to start Week 1.

"We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. "We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader. We look forward to having his strong positive presence back as a teammate, player and person in our community."

The schedule for the 2020 hasn't yet been released, so the Ravens don't know if the lack of a suspension that carries over into next season would've affected them. Garrett faced Baltimore in Week 4 and was held to just one tackle on 49 snaps.

