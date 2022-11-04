Myles Garrett is really good, in case you need more evidence

Myles Garrett has been with the Cleveland Browns for so long now, what he does on a week-to-week basis has begun to look mundane. He did it again in the Monday Night Football win over the Cincinnati Bengals as well, racking up another 1.5 sacks, including another spectacular spin move sack.

ESPN’s Seth Walder continues to bring insightful data to the forefront as well, as he charts pass rush win rate and double team rate of every edge rusher. And there are only two at the top: Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons and Garrett. Leading the league in double-team rate, Garrett still sits second in the league in win rate, just behind Parsons. There is nobody even close to them at the top.

As he gets set to take on Terron Armstead and the Miami Dolphins after the bye week, the Browns will need another superhuman effort from Garrett to help keep their season afloat.

Double team rate at Edge (x) by Pass Rush Win Rate at Edge (y), updated through last night. -In Chubb, Dolphins traded for No. 3 player in PRWR at Edge. -Just one sack for Arnold Ebiketie, but PRWR is encouraging sign for rookie. pic.twitter.com/Jdp5izB8s8 — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 4, 2022

