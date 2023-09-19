Myles Garrett reacts to Nick Chubb's knee injury vs. Steelers
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reacts to running back Nick Chubb's knee injury vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reacts to running back Nick Chubb's knee injury vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ford has sat behind the likes of Chubb, Najee Harris and Josh Jacobs throughout his college and pro career. Now he gets his shot as a lead back in the NFL.
Deshaun Watson's struggles with the Browns continue.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed after the game that Nick Chubb's season is done.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football's doubleheader game tonight.
Diontae Johnson went down with a hamstring injury in Pittsburgh’s season opener last week.
Diontae Johnson left in the second quarter of the Steelers' Week 1 loss to the 49ers.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don gives you the keys to winning DFS in Week 1.
Reality's setting in in the 49ers locker room with Week 1 on the horizon.
The Steelers got hot late last season.
Deshaun Watson could face a fine from the NFL for two unsportsmanlike penalties.
Watson shoved umpire Barry Anderson during a sideline altercation with Steelers players.
It's early, but the season is already on the line for Alabama. Will the Tide step up against Ole Miss?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The Dodgers, Orioles and Rays joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field with wins this weekend.
Both teams find themselves on the road and facing "must win" games in Week 3.
Most players, while demanding change, asked not to be called up to the national team. The federation, wielding Spanish law, called them up anyway.
The Steelers host the Browns in an AFC North rivalry matchup Monday. Given how the two teams played in their openers, there's a clear option.
The game drew an average of over 9 million viewers despite starting at 10 p.m. ET.
The Chargers have blown two fourth-quarter leads and sit at 0-2.