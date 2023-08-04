Myles Garrett ranks 20th on the NFL’s Top 100 players of 2023

As the NFL continues to spotlight its best players ahead of the new season, a former Texas A&M football star continues to be held in high regard by his peers.

The league unveiled the latest group of the NFL’s Top 100 players of 2023 with the reveal of Nos. 20 to 11 on Wednesday. Clocking in as the 20th-best player in the NFL, as voted by his peers, was Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns.

He was ranked No. 9 overall in 2022 and joins Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans as the other Aggie to land on the rankings for 2023.

Garrett was named a consensus All-American during his three years with Texas A&M and proved to be a force to be reckoned with on the defensive line. After ending his collegiate career with 141 tackles, 31 sacks, and seven forced fumbles, he was selected as the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Browns.

Since entering the league, he’s been the epitome of consistency as one of the most fearsome pass rushers on the edge. He’s collected double-digit sacks for five-straight seasons, with the lone exception being his rookie year. He recorded career-highs in pass deflections (4) and tackles for loss (18) in 2022, and his second-consecutive 16-sack season was second-best in the league. He graded out as the highest edge defender per Pro Football Focus (92.5).

Garrett has been named to the Pro Bowl four times and has finished as an All-Pro twice in his six years in the league. As the Browns look to rebound from their four-place finish in the AFC North (7-10), Garrett’s sheer force on defense will be paramount for the organization to find success in the new season.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire